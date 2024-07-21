NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and Trade Destinations for Yaroslav Askarov

The San Jose Sharks not ready for a top-pairing Dman just yet, and they should go after a top goalie prospect

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: (mailbag) It would be a surprise if the San Jose Sharks added a top-pairing right-handed defenseman or another experienced forward. Adding impactful right-handed Dman could come next offseason.

Don’t see the Sharks trading Marco Sturm or Luke Kunin before the start of the season. Maybe at the deadline.

If Klim Kostin doesn’t make the team out of camp, they could look to trade him before placing him on waivers.

The Sharks and the Nashville Predators made a trade recently so GM Mike Grier likely asked Barry Trotz about the status/price for goaltender Yaroslav Askarov. Elliotte Friedman reported earlier that the Askarov price would start at a good NHL player or a quality forward prospect or defenseman. It won’t be cheap. It would likely be a move that would make sense for the Sharks.

Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic has two years left at $7 million and not an easy move. The Sharks have already used up their three salary retention slots.

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: The Nashville Predators locked up Juuse Saros for eight years and signed a backup goalie. The 22-year-old Askorov has already spent two years in the AHL. There has been trade speculation at the past two drafts. Potential landing spots.

Columbus Blue Jackets – Would the Predators have interest in 2021 fifth-overall pick Kent Johnson?

Carolina Hurricanes – A Pyotr Kochetkov-Askarov future pairing could look nice for the Hurricanes. Would the sides be able to work out a bigger deal involving Martin Necas?

New Jersey Devils – Jake Allen is under contract for one more year, Jacob Markstrom two. They could use a long-term plan.

San Jose Sharks – MacKenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek has a year left on their contracts. The Sharks have the Vegas Golden Knights 2025 first-round pick.