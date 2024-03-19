NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators and the Pittsburgh Penguins

San Jose Sharks prospect Sasha Chmelevski could be looking to return to the NHL

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks prospect Sasha Chmelevski left for Salavat UFA (KHL) during the 2022 offseason, the 24-year-old center is open to returning to the Sharks for next season.

His KHL season is over but the RFA is ineligible to play this season under the CBA according to agent Dan Milstein.

Milstein has said he’ll be talking to Sharks GM Mike Grier soon and hasn’t ruled out a return. The Sharks qualified him back in 2022, or they retain his rights until he’s 27.

The Sharks have openings at center with Tomas Hertl now gone and Logan Couture‘s injury issues. They could have a roster spot for him or look to trade him.

Erik Karlsson hasn’t worked out in Pittsburgh like they had hoped. Would he work out in Ottawa?

Ian Mendes and Josh Yohe of The Athletic: So Elliotte Friedman ‘wondered’ a few weeks ago about the idea of Erik Karlsson returning to the Ottawa Senators. Karlsson said he’s not looking into it or worried about it.

Yohe thinks the Pittsburgh Penguins would consider trading Karlsson not because they regret it but because it hasn’t worked out so far. The Penguins are an older team and he’s not really what the team needs right now. He also has several years left at big money.

Mendes notes the Senators need a right-handed defenseman and Karlsson still has ties to Ottawa. Karlsson will be 34 years old soon. If acquired, he may be second or third on their depth chart. Do they need offense out of a right-handed defenseman or should they be more interested in someone who is more defensive – Chris Tanev, Brett Pesce, or Dylan DeMelo? If the Senators were to go after Karlsson, they would need to trade one of Thomas Chabot or Jakob Chychrun.

The Penguins are looking to get younger, so Penguins GM Kyle Dubas maybe looking for a prospect and pick according to Yohe, and he’s not sure if it would take a big haul to move Karlsson.

Mendes notes that Karlsson carries a $10 million cap hit for three more years and the Senators have $12 million in cap space for next season. They need to re-sign Shane Pinto. Defenseman Erik Brannson is pending RFA and they could be interested in bringing Parker Kelly back. Moving Chabot’s or Chychrun’s contracts would be likely be needed. Adding Karlsson may be a hard deal to make if the Penguins just want prospects and picks. Would the Penguins retain salary? The Senators’ current prospect system isn’t great and may not be a match for the Penguins.

