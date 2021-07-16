NHL Rumors: All About the San Jose Sharks

Kevin Kurz and simplicity for the San Jose Sharks

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: By the weekend, at least San Jose will get a decent night’s sleep as the Seattle Kraken help take a marginal player off their roster. Maybe, that is the right way to look at the expansion draft.

Josef Korenar gets signed, so now what for the San Jose Sharks?

Sheng Peng of SJHockeyNOW: All the two-way deal for Korenar does now for San Jose is open the buyout window for Martin Jones. It has little impact overall on their expansion draft. San Jose still has to sign one more forward for the sake of requirements.

This makes the Sharks’ life a little easier that they were to agree with Korenar. The clock is ticking.

So who else gets protected, traded, for the Sharks

JD Young of SJHockeyNOW: Again, this offers a twist. That being said, Evander Kane can be traded to three teams for example but has a no-trade clause. Tomas Hertl is not going anywhere. Neither is Timo Meier. Some want to buy out or even trade Erik Karlsson.

Brent Burns is interesting. Some want to trade and some want a buyout but a few want him to stay for now. Martin Jones will likely be bought out as Jones is not expected to be taken by Seattle in the expansion draft. Dylan Gambrell is also expansion bait by the way.

Vlasic, Karlsson, Driedger, WHAT?

Sheng Peng of SJHockeyNOW: Some interesting wrinkles come out of the moves to shed salary for San Jose. It seems like Doug Wilson will not buy out Marc-Edouard Vlasic or Erik Karlsson. Doing both would be historic and cost lots of money.

That is the problem. Then, of course, Chris Driedger from the UFA goalies wants a good amount of money. What does Doug Wilson do there? Does Wilson wait on a Linus Ullmark? Maybe he ponders a trade? There is a lot to consider as the market heads towards free agency on July 28th.