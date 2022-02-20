NHL Rumors: Scouting ARI-LA and TOR-STL, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

Scouting the Coyotes and Kings

Craig Morgan: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Arizona Coyotes – Los Angeles Kings game: Anaheim Ducks, Montreal Canadiens, Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, Seattle Kraken, New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings.

Avs scouting the Coyotes

Adrian Dater: Something to keep an eye on is that the Colorado Avalanche have been scouting the Arizona Coyotes of late.

Scouting the Maple Leafs and Blues

David Pagnotta: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Toronto Maple Leafs – St. Louis Blues game: Ottawa Senators (2), Dallas Stars (2), San Jose Sharks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Winnipeg Jets, Washington Capitals and Calgary Flames.

David Pagnotta: “2nd straight Leafs games with: – 2 same reps from Dallas on list – Columbus’ AGM on list – 1 Calgary hockey ops on list”

Nothing off the table for the Lightning

Joe Smith of The Athletic: The Tampa Bay Lightning will be chasing a three-peat but they may not have an eventful trade deadline. GM Julien BriseBois is trying to “manage expectations.”

Issues for the Lightning are they have no cap space, are over next year’s cap with 17 players under contract, would have to remove off their roster this year, and they really like their current team.

If Erik Cernak and Zach Bogosian can get and remain healthy, they may not need to add some depth at the deadline. If the Lightning look to add, options could be Ben Chiarot, Mark Pysyk and Mark Giordano, though they don’t have a lot of cap room.

Up front, and if they could somehow make the money work, options could be Tomas Hertl, Joe Pavelski or Claude Giroux. If looking for more of a role player, options could be Artturi Lehkonen, Calle Jarnkrok or Pavel Zacha.

Their first-round pick pick could be plays, and any other prospect as they are going for it again.

“Nothing is off the table in terms of improving our odds of winning a Stanley Cup,” BriseBois said. “If there’s an opportunity for me to make a decision I feel will increase our odds of winning a Stanley Cup, I’ll make that move.”

