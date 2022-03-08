NHL Rumors: Scouting BOS-LA, Sellers are Antsy, Halak, and the Islanders

Scouting the Bruins and Kings

Conor Ryan: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings game include the New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets.

Buyers needing to wait, sellers getting antsy

Pierre LeBrun: After talking with sources from12 or so front-offices, teams that are going to be buyers at the deadline are telling the sellers that they need more time.

Many teams have cap issues. There are 16 teams in total using LTIR space.

Teams that are looking to sell are getting antsy and want to get things rolling.

Halak doesn’t appear to be interested in waiving his NMC

Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal on Friday on Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jaroslav Halak: “I looked into it that last night, I have no indication he’s going to waive…if they do move Halak, they are ready to bring in Spencer Martin as the backup…the whole thing is about cap relief.”

Islanders UFAs know there are rumors

Brian Compton of NHL.com: The New York Islanders have a group of pending unrestricted free agents that includes Cal Clutterbuck, Zach Parise, Andy Greene and Zdeno Chara. They are well out of the playoff race.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz on the weekend.

“The rumors are out there all the time. Guys are smart; they know their contract status, they know the rumors, they can feel it in the room if there’s something sometimes happening or their agents are in contact with (general manager) Lou (Lamoriello) or whatever. But I think the one thing Lou is very good at is if he’s going to do anything, he usually thinks about the human side and he will go to that player and say, ‘What do you think?’ or whatever. I think he’s really good at that aspect, he understands that aspect. But he also understands the business part too. He’s got lots of experience.”