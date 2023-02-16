NHL Rumors: Scouting BUF-ANA, Los Angeles Kings, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Scouting the Sabres and Ducks

Matthew Fairburn: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks game include the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Tampa Bay Lightning, Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, and the St. Louis Blues.

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake can’t comment on any of the Jakob Chychrun speculation as that would be tampering but said the is interested in adding to their roster. They are happy with what they have up front but would consider any moves to improve their blue line.

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets had tried to extend defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov this past offseason but the sides were far apart. He’s now sitting for ‘trade-related reasons.’

Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist suffered a shoulder injury just over two weeks ago that will keep him out for the regular season but he should be able to return for the playoffs. He is ‘damaged goods,’ but a trade is still possible.

Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said that Nyquist getting hurt played a role in their decision to sit Gavrikov to avoid injury.

Teams that are looking for defensemen include the Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Washington Capitals.

“It’s hard waking up and (trying to) figure this out,” Gavrikov said. “I try not to think about (a trade), try to be busy and do something, because gotta be in your head and guys are wondering about it.

“It’s something new (for me). I’ve never felt this before. It’s kind of weird right now to skate in the morning and know you’re not going to play because of that. That’s a different feeling, obviously.”