NHL Rumors: Teams may like Vladislav Gavrikov’s cap hit but not the asking price

On scratching Vladislav Gavrikov

Mark Scheig: After last night’s game, the Blue Jackets have seven games left before the trade deadline. It is interesting that they are protecting him this far away from the deadline.

It’s safe to assume that after trying to reach a contract extension, they couldn’t and that he’ll be gone.

David Pagnotta: There isn’t a trade yet for Gavrikov but talks have clearly intensified enough that they feel they need to protect their asset.

Aaron Portzline: Gavrikov on being healthy scratched:

“It’s hard waking up and (trying to) figure this out. I try to not think about it. Ty to be busy and do something, because it’s gotta be in your head and the guys are wondering. There’s not much I can say right now because I know literally nothing, but we’ll see what’s happening. Hopefully the guys can get two points for us tonight.”

The Oilers have talked to the Blue Jackets about Vladislav Gavrikov

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said on Insider Trading that the Edmonton Oilers will have to look at cheaper options than Erik Karlsson, and one would be Columbus Blue Jackets Vladislav Gavrikov.

“… Vladislav Gavrikov, who was held out of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ lineup, and I don’t think he’ll play again until he’d traded – he is a target for the Oilers as well and he makes $2.8 million and the Oilers are dollar-in, dollar-out with no cap room.

If they can move Puljujarvi and his $3 million average annual value contract, Gavrikov at that AAV makes sense, there’s no question Edmonton has talked to Columbus a number of times about him.”

Sticker shock for Gavrikov

TSN: Chris Johnston said Vladislav Gavrikov’s cap hit may look nice to some teams but the Columbus Blue Jackets asking price is surprising some.

“… at least to this point, to a three-draft pick kind of return: a first, a third and a fourth at least one team was told this week and I think what makes that even tougher is the fact that this player is a pending unrestricted free agent.

It doesn’t sound like he’s inclined to talk to whatever team ends up acquiring him about an extension at this point in time and so you’d be spending those three assets for a rental player who probably wants to become a free agent this summer.”