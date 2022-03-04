NHL Rumors: Scouting COL-ARI and CHI-EDM, Canucks and the Maple Leafs

Scouting the Avalanche and Coyotes

Adrian Dater: (from Craig Morgan) Scouts listed to attend last night’s Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes game were the Philadelphia Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Scouting the Blackhawks and Oilers

Ben Pope: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers game were the Carolina Hurricanes (2), Nashville Predators, Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and the Florida Panthers.

Boeser and Halak on their way out?

Rick Dhaliwal: John Shannon on CHEK TV on who the Vancouver Canucks will trade: “Boeser is at the top of the list followed by Halak and yes I believe he would waive his no trade.”

Leafs eyeing Miller but he may not be going anywhere. Boeser and Garland more likely on the move than Miller

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Toronto Maple Leafs assistant GM Laurence Gilman scouted two Vancouver Canucks games against the Rangers and Devils and had his eye on forward J.T. Miller.

“Of course, that’s not surprising, the Leafs have been linked to Miller before but the Leafs are among several teams that have kicked tires with Vancouver on him. I don’t think there’s anything too serious at this point except for the Leafs doing their due diligence.”

Get the sense that the Canucks aren’t really interested in trading Miller and it would have to be a big offer to them to trade him.

The cost to acquire Brock Boeser and Conor Garland would be lower than Miller and one or both could be moved at the deadline according to Chris Johnston. The Canucks are still in the playoff race and are getting closer to making decisions.

“As we look to what those potential trades might look like, I believe that they are looking for some players, as opposed to just future assets like draft picks.”

Darren Dreger said that only a handful of teams called the Canucks about Miller.