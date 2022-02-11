NHL Rumors: Scouting COL-TB and DAL-NSH, Senators, Kraken and Panthers

Scouting the Avalanche and the Lightning

Adrian Dater: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning were two from the Winnipeg Jets and one from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Scouting the Stars and the Predators

Saad Yousuf: Scouts that were listed to attend Wednesday’s Dallas Stars – Nashville Predators game: Seattle Kraken (2), Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Rangers and the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Senators wouldn’t mind extending Paul but….

TSN: Ottawa Senators pending UFA forward Nick Paul is would draw some interest ahead of the trade deadline, but there have been some talks about a contract extension according to Chris Johnston.

“But on the Senators’ end of things, they’re having those discussions but also keeping open the option on the idea he could be traded before that March 21st trade deadline. As much as they like the player here, I think that they’re looking to balance the fact that they have a number of younger guys that are going to need contracts coming off their entry-level deals and they don’t want to tie up too much future cap space in doing so.”

Shawn Simpson: “There’s no need to grind Paul, pretending you have a bunch of young players to sign. 2.5 or even 3 vs 2 is nothing on 82 million. The player deserves it and is part of the solution.”

The Panthers are among the teams keeping an eye on Kraken’s Giordano

TSN: Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis will sit down with pending UFA defenseman Mark Giordano soon to see what Giordano wants to do according to Pierre LeBrun. There will be teams interested.

” He’s got a 10-team no-trade list but the reality is I think they want to do well by Mark Giordano who took on this commitment to be the captain of this first-year team. I think he ends up getting dealt and certainly there’s some contenders keeping a close eye on him. Florida Panthers, among them.”