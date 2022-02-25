NHL Rumors: Scouting DAL-WPG, Dallas Stars, and the Seattle Kraken

Scouting the Stars and Jets Wednesday night

Saad Yousuf: Scouts listed to attend Wednesday’s Dallas Stars-Winnipeg Jets game: Seattle Kraken, Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings and the New Jersey Devils.

Stars want to extend Pavelski

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show said that the Dallas Stars are hoping to keep Joe Pavelski beyond this season: “I think the one guy they’re going to try and take off the board is Pavelski, I think they’re trying to sign him. The word is he’s receptive to that, so that might be off the board.”

Kraken have some cap space to take advantage … Giordano could be moved

Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic: The Seattle Kraken have just over $7 million in salary cap space and could use that to their advantage at the trade deadline.

Pending UFA defenseman Mark Giordano will talk to GM Ron Francis about his future. Giordano is enjoying his time in Seattle but gets the business side of things.

Forwards Calle Jarnkrok and Marcus Johansson could be made available at the deadline. The Kraken could look at moving Joonas Donskoi who has a year left at $3.9 million.

Are pending RFAs Ryan Donato and Jared McCann part of their long-term plans? How much would they cost? Jason Dickinson‘s three-year, $2.65 million per with the Canucks could be a Donato comparable. McCann could be looking at Sam Bennett‘s deal with the Panthers at four years and $4.425 million per.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that it’s looking like Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano will be playing with a different team after the deadline. Giordano met with GM Ron Francis.

“That chat has occurred. And what the two have decided is that Seattle will explore the trade market for their veteran captain, see what’s out there, and most likely move him. And in general I’m told they hope to be aggressive with all their cap space in terms of making other moves.”