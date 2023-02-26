NHL Rumors: Scouting DET-TB, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Ottawa Senators

Scouting the Red Wings and Lightning

Sean Shapiro: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning game include Florida Panthers (2), Dallas Stars, Anaheim, Edmonton Oilers and the New Jersey Devils.

Senators Cam Talbot getting some trade interest

Kevin Weekes: Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot is generating some trade interest. Teams that could be a fit for the veteran goaltender include the Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings, and Calgary Flames.

The Maple Leafs and Senators are searching for defensemen

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators search for a defenseman.

Ron MacLean: “Are we going to have a battle of Ontario for a Dman?”

Friedman: “Well I don’t know if they are shopping in the same places but I do think they’re both shopping. The Senators and Maple Leafs both continue their search for a defenseman.

Ottawa looking a bit more on the right side. Basically, the line we’ve used for a long time is if there’s a defenseman available, they’ve called about them. I still think that’s the case. I also think the Senators have a little bit of flexibility for some term.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs I think have committed now to looking at the market a lot harder for a defenseman to see what’s out there. I don’t necessarily think handedness is as big of issue because they have T.J. Brodie who is flexible and can play on either side. But I think they’re looking to see what’s out there and what they can do.

I do feel some teams Ron that are looking for defensemen are kind of thinking there’s a gut on the market, I’m sorry, a surplus on the market right now and they feel that some of these sellers might feel a bit squeezed and that’s what they’re hoping for.”