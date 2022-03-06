NHL Rumors: Scouting FLA-DET, TOR-VAN, and CHI-PHI, Sabres, Stars and Canadiens

Scouting the Panthers and Red Wings

David Dwork: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings game include the New York Rangers (2), New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Seattle Kraken, Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators and the Winnipeg Jets.

Scouting the Maple Leafs and Canucks

David Pagnotta: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks game include Dallas Stars (2), Los Angeles Kings (2), Florida Panthers, Winnipeg Jets, Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins and the Montreal Canadiens.

Scouting the Blackhawks and Flyers

Ben Pope: Scouts listed to attend yesterday’s Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers game include the Tampa Bay Lightning (2), Edmonton Oilers (2), New York Rangers (2), Colorado Avalanche, Winnipeg Jets, Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals.

Teams calling Sabres about UFA defensemen

David Pagnotta: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said on Sirius XM Radio that he is taking calls on some of their pending UFA defensemen.

Adams is open for draft picks to be this year or later, as well as more established prospects.

Stars and Canadiens talking Jeff Petry?

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: Sources are saying that the Montreal Canadiens and Dallas Stars have been talking trade. The two have been linked for a while now.

The Stars have been linked to Jeff Petry for a couple of months now, and the Stars are pushing for a playoff spot.

Canadiens head of pro scouting, Eric Crawford was at the Stars game on Friday against the Jets.

Contract talks between the Stars and pending UFA defenseman John Klingberg have broken down. The Stars have been eyeing a puck-moving defenseman.

The Stars may not be alone in their interest in Petry, with the Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers believed to have an interest.

Defenseman Thomas Harley could be the type of player the Canadiens would be interested in. Harley was the 18th overall pick in 2019.

The Stars may need to send some salary back in a Petry deal. Goaltender Anton Khudobin could be a possibility. He has one more year left at $3.3 million.