NHL Rumors: Scouting LA-BOS, Canucks, Bruins, and Flyers

Scouting the Kings-Bruins

Dennis Bernstein: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Los Angeles Kings and Boston Bruins game include the Arizona Coyotes (AGM John Ferguson), Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks and Winnipeg Jets.

Canucks getting tired of trade rumors

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on the Vancouver Canucks trade rumors: “I do believe Miller and a number of players are getting tired of the trade rumours in Vancouver.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Friedman on the Canucks: “Van has thrown everyone’s name out there excluding Pettersson, Hughes and Demko. They are saying, tell us how you view these guys, who is interested and what are you willing to pay.”

DeBrusk not saying much and it seems like his trade request hasn’t been rescinded

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk hasn’t said much since his trade request became public back in November.

“To be honest, I had a meeting with the guys, I think when it first got out there. I told them I wouldn’t be a distraction,” DeBrusk said. “So I respectfully plead the fifth on all those (questions). I just want to talk about the game and stuff. And obviously, like you said, I haven’t talked to you guys in a while. So it’s a fair question, but I won’t be answering that.”

Months later it doesn’t seem like DeBrusk will be pulling his trade request. It seems like he’s just letting his play do the talking and not saying much else.

Flyers don’t need to trade Konecny and Giroux like to waive his NMC

Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic: (mailbag) Don’t believe the Philadelphia Flyers have to trade Travis Konecny but not sure he’s a “core piece” for them. On a contending team, he may be a teams fifth to seventh best forward. Trading for future assets doesn’t make sense if the Flyers are looking for a quick turnaround. Now if he’s part of a package for an impact defenseman or a star forward….

Pretty sure the Flyers looked at making deals back in January and February but making moves at that time usually means paying a higher price.

Believe that Claude Giroux will waive his no-movement clause. His agent is already talking to teams. Get the sense that Giroux wishes he didn’t have to make this decision.