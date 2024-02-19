NHL Rumors: Scouting LA-BOS, SJ-CBJ, and the Los Angeles Kings

Scouting the Los Angeles Kings and Boston Bruins

Dennis Bernstein: Scouts listed to attend Saturday Kings – Bruins game in Boston include the Toronto Maple Leafs (2), Dallas Stars, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, Ottawa Senators, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings and the Vancovuer Canucks.

Jimmy Murphy: Among those listed to attend were.

Flames – Senior Advisor To GM/AGM Dave Nonis (*3rd straight Bruins game)

Wild – Senior Advisor To GM Ray Shero

Canucks – AGM Ryan Johnson

Maple Leafs – AGM Derek Clancey and a pro scout

Sharks – Sen. Advisor Tim Burke

Max Miller: Scouts listed to attend Saturday’s Sharks – Blue Jackets game in Columbus include the Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets.

Daily Faceoff: Jason Gregor and Frank Seravalli last week talked about the solid play of Los Angeles Kings goaltender David Rittich and if they need to add a goaltender at the deadline.

Gregor: “If you look at David Rittich’s numbers, to me, he’s become the starter in LA right now. And I think (Kings coach) Jim Hiller by coming out of the break, actions always speak louder than words Frank. And I think that Dave Rittich for the time being is going to be the starter in LA.”

Seravalli: “Makes sense to me. I don’t, I don’t think they have any choice but to go with a pure meritocracy.”

Gregor: “Maybe he’s not, you know, starting seven out of 10. But at least you should be starting six out of 10. No question.”

Seravalli: “For how long though? That’s my question. Well, hey, like, there’s no like, I’m sorry, like to me and look, LA’s had a couple good goaltending stories, and Copley last year was one of them. But I think if you’re trying to go into this playoff run, thinking that the Rittich is going to be the guy. I just I can’t I don’t think that’s the case.”