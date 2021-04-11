NHL Rumors: Scouting Leafs-Senators, Expansion Draft, Rickard Rakell, Haydn Fleury, Dallas Stars, and Retaining Salary

Scouting the Maple Leafs and Senators

Luke Fox: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Toronto Maple Leafs – Ottawa Senators game included the Columbus Blue Jackets, Winnipeg Jets, Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, St. Louis Blues and the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle expansion draft

Pierre LeBrun: “The lessons of the Vegas expansion draft are truly being felt this time around. Front offices more prepared and sensitive to how any decision in the next 24 hours can affect their ability to prepare for the Seattle draft. It’s been brought up to me, unsolicited, countless times.”

Teams interested in Rakell, who is off the IR

Jim Matheson: Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell is off the IR. There are many teams that would be interested in the top-six foward.

The Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins are among the teams showing some interest.

The Ducks are wanting a first-round pick, plus, plus for Rakell.

Hurricanes hold out Fleury

Brian Lawton: The Carolina Hurricanes held defenseman Haydn Fleury out of the lineup last night.

Standing pat for Stars likely

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: Standing pat is likely the best option for the Dallas Stars at the trade deadline. This doesn’t mean do nothing. If teams call with interest for pending UFAs Andrew Cogliano or Blake Comeau, they should add the asset.

Tyler Seguin, Ben Bishop and Alexander Radulov are getting closer to returning.

Price for retaining salary

Frank Seravalli: “Market price has been set for 2021 on retaining salary as we expect other 3rd party teams to act as financiers over next 48 hrs.

#RedWings spent ~$241,379 in real cash in Savard deal to “buy” 4th rd pick.

Last year, #Leafs spent $242,473 for 5th rd pick in Lehner deal.”

Frank Seravalli: “Amid pandemic with a flat cap, clearly the price has gone up a round for the same amount of money. Should all correspond from there.

So for Taylor Hall, for instance, he makes exactly double Savard. Have to think it costs at least a 3rd just to help broker that deal if needed.”