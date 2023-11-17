NHL Rumors: Scouting MTL-VGK, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the 2024 NHL Draft

Scouting the Montreal Canadiens – Vegas Golden Knights

Luc Gelinas: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Montreal Canadiens game against the Vegas Golden Knights included the Anaheim Ducks (2), LA Kings (2) Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Seattle Kraken, St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Washington Capitals.

Marco D’Amico: The Canadiens do play some of these teams in the next few weeks – Ducks, Kings and Golden Knights.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that both the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander‘s camp don’t want any leaks as they want contract extension talks to be tight-lipped, and so far it’s working.

“The reality is that, if this thing had gone off the rails, in regards to contract talks, we would be hearing more because you’d get some message sending from one side or the other.

The reality is that the dialogue is ongoing. My understanding is that both sides keep going back and forth and they hope to get something done between now and July 1 but it’s a difficult contract to get done. William Nylander has been spectacular and his salary leverage keeps going up but the Leafs keep dealing with the salary cap so we’ll see where it goes.”

One more normal NHL draft as the NHL works with Vegas

TSN: Pierre LeBrun says the NHL continues to work on holding the last normal NHL draft before they decentralize and are looking to host it in Vegas.

“I’m told the league continues to grind away on trying to find a way for a Vegas draft for late June. They’re working through the finances. It’s still not done but it’s believed that it could get done and that they hope to have one last normal draft before they go to a decentralized format but that could be affected if this keeps dragging on.”