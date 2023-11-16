NHL Rumors: What’s the latest with the Toronto Maple Leafs, William Nylander, and his contract situation.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show when asked about the latest with the Toronto Maple Leafs, William Nylander, and his contract situation.

Marek: “So what is happening with Nylander and the contract? Or is this a moving target and the longer the point streak goes, the higher the contract goes? Like, is there a, do if there’s a target number that the Maple Leafs need to hit or is this like, was an Alpine way on The Price is Right, that it just keeps on climbing and climbing and climbing and climbing and eventually …

Friedman: “What a reference.”

Marek: ” … Treliving is just going to say, ‘stop stop? We can’t afford.’

Yeah, thanks, man. I spent a lot of time sick, home from school watching Price is Right as a kid.

Friedman: “Wow.”

Marek: “Is there, Is there a number that he has to hit or does this thing just keep going up up up up up?

Friedman: “First of all, I remember watching that game on Price is Right and you knew if they got three wrong, the Alpine guy was going over the mountain. So that is that is outstanding, outstanding reference.

I believe this. I always hang.”

Marek: “Cliffhangers what it’s called. Cliffhangers. That’s what it’s called”

Friedman: “Okay, okay.

I always believed it was a big number. Not as big as, as Matthews but it was a big number. I do believe that Nylander, like I’ve said this many times, and I will, and I will say it again, Jeff. I think Nylander because he wants to be in Toronto is willing to accept less than he might get somewhere else. But he’s not going to be the only person who takes less. But it’s a big number, but there is some willingness to compromise.

Like look, the one thing he’s done this year. And you know the other thing too that I wanted to mention about this guy is that he’s got that (Mats) Sundin thing where the market doesn’t affect them, right? Like those guys are not bothered by the craziness of the market. You know, like I think Nylanders like that too. And I think that’s really valuable in a place like Toronto.

What he’s shown this year is that all of the wildness about the market? Again, it just doesn’t faze me. So I think Jeff, I think it’s a big number. I think there is some willingness to compromise there. But again, he’s not taking a haircut if nobody else does.

And what his season has done is, it’s proven that he is worth, I mean, we’re still early, but he’s been off to a great start. He is worth the big number. Because if he doesn’t get in here, he’s gonna get it somewhere else.”