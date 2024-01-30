NHL Rumors: Scouting the Senators-Predators, and a Top 25 NHL Trade Watch List

Scouting the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators

Bruce Garrioch: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Senators-Predators game: Philadelphia Flyers (2), Tampa Bay Lightning (2), Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, and the Winnipeg Jets.

Top 25 NHL trade watch list

The Fourth Period: Ranking the top 25 players who could get traded and what teams have been linked to them.

1. Elias Lindholm, C – Calgary Flames – $4.85 million

Team reportedly linked: Colorado, Boston, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Carolina, Washington

2. Noah Hanifin, LD – Calgary Flames – $4.95 million

Team reportedly linked: New Jersey, Arizona, Boston

3. Colton Parayko, RD – St. Louis Blues – $6.5 million

Team reportedly linked: Calgary

4. Chris Tanev, RD – Calgary Flames – $4.5 million

Team reportedly linked: Toronto, New Jersey, Vancouver, Tampa Bay, Ottawa

5. Adam Henrique, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks – $5.825 million

Team reportedly linked: Colorado, Nashville, Carolina, Winnipeg, New Jersey, NY Rangers, Edmonton

6. Jakob Chychrun, LD – Ottawa Senators – $4.6 million

Team reportedly linked: Washington, Calgary, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Detroit

7. Anthony Duclair, RW – San Jose Sharks – $3 million

Team reportedly linked: Edmonton, Colorado, Vegas

8. Sean Monahan, C/RW – Montreal Canadiens – $1.985 million

10. Jake Allen, G – Montreal Canadiens – $3.85 million

Team reportedly linked: Carolina, Edmonton, New Jersey

11. Ilya Lyubushkin, RD – Anaheim Ducks – $2.75 million

Team reportedly linked: Toronto, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Boston

12. Elvis Merzlikins, G – Columbus Blue Jackets – $5.4 million

Team reportedly linked: New Jersey

13. Frank Vatrano, RW – Anaheim Ducks – $3.65 million

Team reportedly linked: Detroit, NY Islanders

14. Sean Walker, RD/LD – Philadelphia Flyers – $2.65 million

Team reportedly linked: Toronto, Edmonton

15. Alexander Barabanov, LW – San Jose Sharks – $2.5 million

Team reportedly linked: Winnipeg, Toronto

16. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW – Ottawa Senators – $5 million

17. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens – $3.5 million

18. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks – $6.4 million

Team reportedly linked: New Jersey, Carolina

19. Tyson Barrie, RD – Nashville Predators – $4.5 million

20. Victor Olofsson, RW/LW – Buffalo Sabres – $4.75 million

21. Anthony Mantha, LW – Washington Capitals – $5.7 million

22. Pat Maroon, LW/RW – Minnesota Wild – $800,000

Team reportedly linked: Edmonton, Tampa Bay

23. Adam Boqvist, RD – Columbus Blue Jackets – $2.6 million

Team reportedly linked: Edmonton, Calgary

24. Jonatan Berggren, LW – Detroit Red Wings – $925,000

Team reportedly linked: Montreal, Ottawa

25. Philip Broberg, LD – Edmonton Oilers – $863,333

Team reportedly linked: Anaheim

Bubble List

Tony DeAngelo, LD – Carolina Hurricanes – C$1.675 million

Jordan Eberle, RW – Seattle Kraken – $5.5 million

Marc-Andre Fleury, G – Minnesota Wild – $3.5 million

Morgan Frost, C – Philadelphia Flyers – $2.1 million

Jake Guentzel, LW – Pittsburgh Penguins – $6 million

Torey Krug, LD – St. Louis Blues – $6.5 million

Jacob Markstrom, G – Calgary Flames – $6 million

Trevor Zegras, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks – $5.75 million