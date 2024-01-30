NHL Rumors: Scouting the Senators-Predators, and a Top 25 NHL Trade Watch List

Scouting the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators
Bruce Garrioch: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Senators-Predators game: Philadelphia Flyers (2), Tampa Bay Lightning (2), Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, and the Winnipeg Jets.
Top 25 NHL trade watch list
The Fourth Period: Ranking the top 25 players who could get traded and what teams have been linked to them.
1. Elias Lindholm, C – Calgary Flames – $4.85 million
Team reportedly linked: Colorado, Boston, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Carolina, Washington
2. Noah Hanifin, LD – Calgary Flames – $4.95 million
Team reportedly linked: New Jersey, Arizona, Boston
3. Colton Parayko, RD – St. Louis Blues – $6.5 million
Team reportedly linked: Calgary
4. Chris Tanev, RD – Calgary Flames – $4.5 million
Team reportedly linked: Toronto, New Jersey, Vancouver, Tampa Bay, Ottawa
5. Adam Henrique, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks – $5.825 million
Team reportedly linked: Colorado, Nashville, Carolina, Winnipeg, New Jersey, NY Rangers, Edmonton
6. Jakob Chychrun, LD – Ottawa Senators – $4.6 million
Team reportedly linked: Washington, Calgary, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Detroit
7. Anthony Duclair, RW – San Jose Sharks – $3 million
Team reportedly linked: Edmonton, Colorado, Vegas
8. Sean Monahan, C/RW – Montreal Canadiens – $1.985 million
10. Jake Allen, G – Montreal Canadiens – $3.85 million
Team reportedly linked: Carolina, Edmonton, New Jersey
11. Ilya Lyubushkin, RD – Anaheim Ducks – $2.75 million
Team reportedly linked: Toronto, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Boston
12. Elvis Merzlikins, G – Columbus Blue Jackets – $5.4 million
Team reportedly linked: New Jersey
13. Frank Vatrano, RW – Anaheim Ducks – $3.65 million
Team reportedly linked: Detroit, NY Islanders
14. Sean Walker, RD/LD – Philadelphia Flyers – $2.65 million
Team reportedly linked: Toronto, Edmonton
15. Alexander Barabanov, LW – San Jose Sharks – $2.5 million
Team reportedly linked: Winnipeg, Toronto
16. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW – Ottawa Senators – $5 million
17. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens – $3.5 million
18. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks – $6.4 million
Team reportedly linked: New Jersey, Carolina
19. Tyson Barrie, RD – Nashville Predators – $4.5 million
20. Victor Olofsson, RW/LW – Buffalo Sabres – $4.75 million
21. Anthony Mantha, LW – Washington Capitals – $5.7 million
22. Pat Maroon, LW/RW – Minnesota Wild – $800,000
Team reportedly linked: Edmonton, Tampa Bay
23. Adam Boqvist, RD – Columbus Blue Jackets – $2.6 million
Team reportedly linked: Edmonton, Calgary
24. Jonatan Berggren, LW – Detroit Red Wings – $925,000
Team reportedly linked: Montreal, Ottawa
25. Philip Broberg, LD – Edmonton Oilers – $863,333
Team reportedly linked: Anaheim
Bubble List
Tony DeAngelo, LD – Carolina Hurricanes – C$1.675 million
Jordan Eberle, RW – Seattle Kraken – $5.5 million
Marc-Andre Fleury, G – Minnesota Wild – $3.5 million
Morgan Frost, C – Philadelphia Flyers – $2.1 million
Jake Guentzel, LW – Pittsburgh Penguins – $6 million
Torey Krug, LD – St. Louis Blues – $6.5 million
Jacob Markstrom, G – Calgary Flames – $6 million
Trevor Zegras, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks – $5.75 million