NHL Rumors: Scouting TOR-BOS, Noah Hanifin, Filip Hronek, Tyler Myers, and Jake Guentzel

Scouting the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins

David Pagnotta: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Maple Leaf-Bruins game in Toronto include the Dallas Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens.

The Florida Panthers making a push for Noah Hanifin

Kevin Weekes: Was told on the weekend that the Florida Panthers were making a push for Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin.

The Panthers have two pending UFA defensemen in Gustav Forsling and Brandon Montour and you’d wonder how that would impact them.

NHL Rumors: Atlantic Division Rumor Roundup

A quick check-in yesterday between the Vancouver Canucks and Filip Hronek‘s agent

Frank Seravalli: The Vancouver Canucks have turned their attention to pending free agent Filip Hronek. GM Patrik Allvin met with Hronek’s agent Allen Walsh in LA at practice yesterday.

The agent for pending UFA Tyler Myers

Donnie & Dhaliwal: The agent for Vancouver Canucks pending UFA defenseman Tyler Myers, JP Barry when asked what his plan is.

** NHLRumors.com: transcription

Rick Dhaliwal: “JP, you got a guy named Tyler Myers out here. He’s having a good season. He’s a UFA. What’s the plan with Myers, JP?

Barry: “Yeah, I mean, Tyler likes, he’s always loved being in Van. So we’ll see. I mean, obviously it has to fit with the team. And you know it’s going to be a different contract and last time. We know that but he likes being in Van. We’ll see what all their options are. Like he just wants to have a great playoffs. Get back. He’s a little banged up right now, but he should be back soon.”

NHL Rumors: Pacific Division Rumor Roundup

Six-plus teams are interested in Jake Guentzel

Pierre LeBrun: Hearing that there are at least six legit teams interested in Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks are among the teams interested.

Mark Spector: Don’t think that the Edmonton Oilers will be able to compete with the offers from some of the other teams, like the Golden Knights.

Think that Oilers will turn their attention elsewhere and there are plenty of options.