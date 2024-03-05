NHL Rumors: Atlantic Division Rumor Roundup

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Written 32 Thoughts roundup.

The Ottawa Senators big move may wait until the offseason. Vladimir Tarasenko could be plan B for teams that have Jake Guentzel as plan A. Don’t buy the Brady Tkachuk rumors.

David Savard wants to stay with the Montreal Canadiens. Defenseman Jordan Harris may get someone’s interest.

The Buffalo Sabres said ‘No’ to teams inquiring about Alex Tuch – guessing the Bruins and Rangers. Defenseman Erik Johnson could be on the move and maybe the Rangers would have interest in Kyle Okposo.

NHL Rumors: The Philadelphia Flyers and the Trade Deadline

Believe there is a mutual interest between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Noah Hanifin. They have limited draft picks and prospects though.

The Detroit Red Wings are believed to be working on extensions for David Perron, Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider. Jeff Marek thinks they could look at a physical defenseman. Would they be in on Guentzel? They’re trying to trade Justin Holl.

Among the list of defensemen the Toronto Maple Leafs have looked at include Matt Dumba (unlikely), Joel Edmundson, Mario Ferraro, Hanifin, Nick Jensen, Savard, Nick Seeler, Chris Tanev, Sean Walker, Nikita Zadorov, and Kraken guys. The Leafs are also looking at forward depth.

Luke Fox: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Matt Dumba said that the Toronto Maple Leafs were one of the teams that showed interest in him last offseason when free agency began. Dumba added that he already owns an investment property in Arizona and that played a part in his decision to sign with Arizona.

The Boston Bruins are looking for hockey deals as they don’t have much draft capital. They’ve started contract extension talks with Jeremy Swayman and with Brandon Bussi needing waivers soon, Linus Ullmark‘s name has come up. They’ve inquired about Hanifin.

NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Boston Bruins, and the Washington Capitals

Get mixed responses with the Florida Panthers’ interest in Noah Hanifin. Some think blue line depth over someone like Hanifin. They could look at a forward like Guentzel or Tarasenko. There’s been more contract talks with Gustav Forsling than with Brandon Montour.