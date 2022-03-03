NHL Rumors: Scouting TOR-BUF, Jeff Petry, Rasmus Ristolainen, and Jakob Chychrun

Scouting the Maple Leafs and Sabres

David Pagnotta: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Toronto Maple Leafs – Buffalo Sabres game: Pittsburgh Penguins (2), Dallas Stars, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Flyers have some interest in Petry

Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period: The Philadelphia Flyers have spoken with the Montreal Canadiens about defenseman Jeff Petry, but talks weren’t really serious. He has two years left at $6.25 million.

If the Flyers don’t end up re-signing defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, they could circle back to Petry. The Flyers are not deep on the right side.

The Dallas Stars are another team that has shown some interest in Petry.

To re-sign Ristolainen or not

Charlie O’Connor: “I haven’t explicitly commented on this on Twitter yet, so I guess I’ll do it now: I do not think the Flyers should re-sign Ristolainen, especially at anywhere near the years/AAV I suspect he’ll command. Given that & his leaguewide value, trading him makes way more sense to me.”

Charlie O’Connor: “Even setting aside the stats vs. eyes debate, Fletcher explicitly stated that they need more high-end talent. Committing a ton of money to a guy who clearly isn’t a 1st pair d-man & is largely valued for intangibles — how are you going to fit the types of guys you say you need?”

The Coyotes should keep Chychrun but if they move him…

Adam Gretz of NBC Sports: The Arizona Coyotes already have three first-round picks and five second-round picks, and they will likely add to their draft stash at the deadline.

Phil Kessel, and maybe Shayne Gostisbehere and Jakob Chychrun could be on the move. The Coyotes should be hesitant to move Chychrun given his age and contract.

If the Coyotes do move Chychrun, the starting point will be a first-round pick and a top prospect. They could possibly get another first-round pick and/or a good NHL player. The Blue Jackets got two first-round picks and a young player for Seth Jones.

Potential landing spots include the Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers. The Vancouver Canucks and the Detroit Red Wings could be wild card teams.