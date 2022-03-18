NHL Rumors: Scouting TOR-CAR, MTL-DAL, PHI-NSH, Nick Leddy, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Scouting the Maple Leafs and Hurricanes

David Pagnotta: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes game include the Dallas Stars (2), Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim, Ducks, Nashville Predators, Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa Senators and the Detroit Red Wings.

Scouting the Canadiens and Stars

Montreal Hockey Now: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Montreal Canadiens and Dallas Stars game include the New Jersey Devils (2), Dallas Stars (2), Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders, Florida Panthers, Winnipeg Jets, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and the Calgary Flames.

Leafs scouting the Flyers – Predators game

Michael Augello: The Maple Leafs have a scout listed to attend the Flyers-Predators game in Philadelphia. It’s been over a month since the last time the Leafs scouted in Philly.

Red Wings protecting Leddy

Frank Seravalli: The Detroit Red Wings sat defenseman Nick Leddy last night. They will likely do the same on Saturday against the Kraken unless he’s traded before then.

Leafs find the price for Giordano and Middleton too high at the moment

TSN: Chris Johnston said that Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano is one of the Toronto Maple Leafs targets. GMs Kyle Dubas and Ron Francis have a Sault St. Marie connection but not on price for Giordano yet.

“Namely, the Kraken would like to get a first-round pick back in any trade for Mark Giordano. That is expressly what Kyle Dubas has told teams he doesn’t want to do – he’s not going to trade his first-rounder, he’s told teams in a deal for a rental. So that’s where that one is hanging up right now.

Similarly, Jacob Middleton in San Jose, as Pierre reported on Tuesday, (is) another person of interest for the Maple Leafs, but the Leafs don’t like the price for him just yet either.”