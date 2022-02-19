NHL Rumors: Scouting TOR-PIT and CHI-CBJ, and Five Options for the Blues

Scouting the Maple Leafs and Penguins on Thursday

David Pagnotta: Scouts listed to attend Thursday’s Toronto Maple Leafs – Pittsburgh Penguins game: Columbus Blue Jackets (2), Dallas Stars (2), Ottawa Senators, Vegas Golden Knights, Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks, Winnipeg Jets, Seattle Kraken, New York Rangers, Calgary Falmes and the Florida Panthers.

Flames AGM Craig Conroy was listed to attend.

David Pagnotta: Blue Jackets AGM Basil McRae was listed to attend.

Scouting the Blackhawks and Blue Jackets on Thursday

Charlie Roumeliotis: Scouts listed to attend Thursday’s Chicago Blackhawks – Columbus Blue Jackets game: Anaheim Ducks (2), Dallas Stars (2), Nashville Predators (2), Seattle Kraken (2), Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Vancouver Canucks.

Ben Pope: Stars GM Jim Nill is listed to attend. The Stars played Chicago last night.

Five blue line options for the Blues

Jeremy Rutherford and Scott Wheeler of The Athletic: Looking at five potential blue line targets for the St. Louis Blues and potential cost to acquire.

Jakob Chychrun – Arizona Coyotes – Looking for an Eichel-like return.

Ben Chiarot – Montreal Canadiens – Looking for a first-round pick plus something else.

Mark Giordano – Seattle Kraken – Looking for a first-round pick plus something else.

Hampus Lindholm – Anaheim Ducks – If they move him they’d be looking for at least a first-round pick. Worth more than Chiarot and Giordano.

Zdeno Chara – New York Islanders – Will he even want to move somewhere? Asset wouldn’t be much as a trade would be more of an opporunity for him to chase another Cup if he wants.

A scout says that ideally the Blues are able to find a left-handed defenseman, some like Chiarot and Giordano.

Wheeler ranks Chychrun, Giordano and then Chiarot. They have Jake Neighbours, Zach Bolduc or a first-round pick, but not for Giordano or Chiarot.

The Blues are in Toronto this evening and

are +155 on the moneyline with Betway