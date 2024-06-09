NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, Los Angeles, and Who Would Trade Their First-Round Pick

Early stages of talks between the Seattle Kraken and Matty Beniers

David Pagnotta: The Seattle Kraken and Matty Beniers are in the very early stages on contract talks. After the scouting combine, talks are expected to pick up. Long-term and bridge options are on the table.

The LA Kings to talk with pending UFA Matt Roy

Dennis Bernstein: The Los Angeles Kings are expected to talk to pending UFAs Matt Roy’s agents, Wasserman Hockey) shortly.

Who may be willing to trade their first-round pick?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show on which teams could have their first-round draft pick available for trade heading into the 2024 NHL draft.

Marek: “Real quick, you know we wonder about Montreal their pick, is it in play? I’m going to be in Buffalo and talk to some people and get a better sense.

I do get the sense that if they don’t make the playoffs next year, it’s going to be ugly.”

Friedman: “Yeah, I agree with you on that, and I think I think everybody there is well aware of it.”