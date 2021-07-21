NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken – Price, Tarasenko, Penguins, Hamilton, Leafs, and Canucks

On the Carey Price

Pierre LeBrun: Sources saying the Seattle Kraken are not selecting Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price.

Teams asking Kraken to retain Tarasenko money

Pierre LeBrun: No confirmation if the Kraken are selecting St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko, but if they do, have been hearing that there are interested teams if the Kraken retained some salary.

Pierre LeBrun: Source said that the Kraken and Jaden Schwartz were also talking but no conttract.

The Kraken will likely select another player, maybe Vince Dunn or Tarasenko.

Frank Seravalli: Sources say the Kraken are not selecting Tarasenko and will likely pick Dunn.

The Kraken select from the Penguins….

Frank Seravalli: Word is the Kraken have zeroed in on Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brandon Tanev.

“Kraken already unfolding as tough to play against. With Brandon in the Kraken fold, looking forward to potential Tanev v. Tanev brother matchups in the Pacific. ”

Rob Rossi: With the Kraken signing Adam Larsson, but lessens the likelihood of the them selecting Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson.

Kraken could circle back to Hamilton

Pierre LeBrun: Sources saying the Kraken were talking with Dougie Hamilton‘s camp but it did not lead to a contract.

He won’t be one of the Kraken’s selections but they circle back to Hamilton when free agency opens on July 28th.

Account4Hockey: Chris Johnston on Sportnet 590 on the Kraken’s likely Toronto Maple Leafs player.

“(Kerfoot’s) gotta be the pick. Going back months I heard Seattle was targeting him… It’s my expectation Kerfoot will be the pick… I just don’t see the Leafs trading for him and losing him. I think they must have known something ”

Frank Seravalli: The Kraken will be selecting Jared McCann from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Leafs gave up Filip Hallander and 7th round pick to protect their roster.

Canucks and Kraken trade talks quiet

Sportsnet 650: Rick Dhaliwal on the Vancouver Canucks and the expansion draft: “The #SeaKraken are not taking Gadjovich. It’ll be Holtby, Lind, MacEwen, or Highmore. Seattle and Canucks have not been engaged in trade negotiations the past few days.”