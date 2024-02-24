NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, and the Ottawa Senators

Quick Hits on the Seattle Kraken, Tampa Bay Lightning, and New York Rangers

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) It’s still a bit early to say that the Seattle Kraken will have a firesale as they’re still in the playoff hunt, but they do have a list of pending UFAs – Jordan Eberle, Alex Wennberg, Tomas Tatar, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Justin Schultz, and Chris Driedger. A week before the deadline they could have a better idea. They won’t get a blockbuster return for any of those players unless it becomes a bigger deal.

Noah Hanifin seems like the best candidate for the Tampa Bay Lightning to fill the hole of injured Mikhail Sergachev. The problem for the Lightning is that they may not have the pieces that the Calgary Flames want. The Lightning don’t have a first-round pick until 2026 and they don’t have a second-round pick this year.

Other options for the Lightning could be Sean Walker, Nick Seeler, Tyson Barrie and David Savard.

The New York Rangers could use a third-line center which would shift Jonny Brodzinski back down to the fourth-line. That is their biggest need, followed by a right-winger that could play on the top line(s).

Some Ottawa Senators who could be moved

Bruce Garrioch of the Toronto Sun: The Ottawa Senators will be missing the playoffs for the seventh straight year and management is prepping for the trade deadline. They have pending UFAs in Vladimir Tarasenko and Dominik Kubalik that could be dealt. Tarasenko has a full no-trade clause.

Tarasenko has switched agents again and could be hoping to get an extension if traded. He carries a $5 million cap hit and if the Senators retain salary the return would be bigger.

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun has a year left on his contract and there has been significant interest in him. The Senators asking price is high and they want players that can help them. If they don’t get their ask, they can wait until the offseason to make a decision.

There may not be a lot of interest in Erik Brannstrom or Kubalik. Forward Mark Kastelic could also be available. Don’t expect more if any are moved.

GM Steve Staios is looking for veteran leadership as well.