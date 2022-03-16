NHL Rumors: Sellers Thoughts and Ottawa Senators Thoughts

The Sellers NHL Trade Deadline Market Quiet For Now…

Chris Johnston of The Toronto Star: All is quiet on the trade market front for now. That is key. Will more trade deadline prices come down for sellers? There does seem to be more questions than answers.

With a bunch of teams calculating their cap space daily, a majority of deals will not transpire until March 21st. That is part of why it is so quiet. Who will get first-round picks for the likes of Claude Giroux, Hampus Lindholm, and Ben Chiarot?

Even with Tomas Hertl, he has a limited trade window to just three teams. That presents as a problem but one never knows what could open up between now and next Monday. Chatter has ticked up but general managers are not committing err biting yet.

Teams like Florida, Toronto, Colorado will take their biggest swings then and not much sooner. There is much unknown with this trade deadline once again in the flat cap era.

Does Pierre Dorion Dangle Connor Brown of the Ottawa Senators?

Ian Mendes of The Athletic: Pierre Dorion wants to hear the phones ringing as the Ottawa Senators approach this trade deadline. Ottawa is a seller here and wants to make moves.

So far, the phones are quiet and Dorion, for his part, feels an underwhelming sense on this trade deadline.

However, one way the deadline could get spiced up is if Connor Brown’s name is thrown into the mix. TSN’s Steve Lloyd tossed the idea around a few times but recently last week echoed those sentiments.

Ottawa needs top-six offensive help and top-four defensive help. Brown is a valuable forward that can fetch a premium at the trade deadline. Does Pierre Dorion keep the forward or cash in his asset?

Brown plays smart, sets up others well, and disrupts top opposition. That sounds like a recipe for playoff success. He has one year of term as well. This adds to potential value.

If Dorion does not want to extend or re-sign Connor Brown, the next question should be how much can they get for the forward now. There likely is some internal discussion going. Things could heat up soon enough.