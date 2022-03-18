NHL Rumors: Senators, Devils, Stars, Golden Knights and the Islanders

Senators deciding on hold outs

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators are deciding today whether to hold out Nick Paul, Zach Sanford and Josh Brown for tonight’s game.

Devils may not be ready to move Severson yet but what about Zacha and Vesey

Greg Wyshynski: If the New Jersey Devils decide that defenseman Damon Severson‘s next contract (one-year left) doesn’t align with their thinking, he could be moved. Don’t think the Devils are at that position just yet though.

Greg Wyshynski: It will be interesting to see what the New Jersey Devils do at the trade deadline.

Believe that it’s possible that they trade forward Pavel Zacha. Don’t think that defenseman P.K. Subban will be moved.

A bit surprising that there hasn’t been more Jimmy Vesey talk from teams that are looking for penalty-killing help.

Stars looking for a defenseman

David Pagnotta: The Dallas Stars are looking at adding a defenseman. The Stars had put Andrej Sekera and his $1.5 million contract on waivers. Will this give them enough cap space to add someone else?

Golden Knights may not be interested Semyon Varlamov, or are they?

David Pagnotta: The Vegas Golden Knights are exploring the goalie trade market due to the uncertainty of Robin Lehner‘s injury.

Don’t believe the Golden Knights are looking for a goalie with term – someone like Semyon Varlamov who has a year left at $5 million.

They may prefer someone on an expiring contract like Thomas Greiss (Red Wings) or Joonas Korpisalo (Blue Jackets).

Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: We reported earlier in the week that the Toronto Maple Leafs had some interest in New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov.

The Maple Leafs may not be as desperate as the Vegas Golden Knights might be due to Robin Lehner’s injury.

A league source is saying the Golden Knights are pushing hard for Varlamov. Have been told that the asking price for Varlamov is a first-round pick. The Golden Knights don’t have their 2022 first-round pick but do have their 2023 and 2024.