NHL Rumors: Senators, Flames, Canucks, Flyers and Red Wings

Potential buying groups had little time to talk to Pierre Dorion

Shawn Simpson: After talking with one of the groups that were close to buying the Ottawa Senators, they said that they were given 30 minutes to talk with then GM Pierre Dorion and that he could only talk about hockey. The group found this as a major red flag.

Could the Calgary Flames end up looking at a re-tool?

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Noah Hanifin and his agents have put a halt to their contract extension talks with the Calgary Flames for the time being after being close to a deal last week.

“…. but given the way the Flames have started this year, Hanifin just wants a little bit more direction, see what the fit is, how it feels as this team tries to scramble back to a place where they’re playing respectable hockey again.

If they don’t get there then you can see Calgary embracing, perhaps, a re-tool. When you look at unrestricted free agents at the end of the year you see Hanifin’s name, and you see Elias Lindholm. If both those players become trade options then Calgary will get a fair return, but that’s down the path.”

Hanifin looking for more than $7 million? Canucks are active, nothing serious with Frost and the Red Wings-Rasmussen talking

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Calgary Flames have put on hold contract talks with their pending free agents. The Flames and Noah Hanifin were likely talking more than Devon Toews seven-year, $50.75 million deal with the Colorado Avalanche.

The Flames and Chris Tanev exchanged one contract offer and weren’t close. Elias Lindholm is asking for more than the Flames want to go.

The Vancouver Canucks have been active and are looking to add. They don’t want to add sweeteners to deals and want to make a hockey move and gain cap space.

Teams have called the Philadelphia Flyers about Morgan Frost and don’t get the sense that anything is serious.

The Detroit Red Wings have been talking contract extension with pending RFA Michael Rasmussen.