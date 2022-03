NHL Rumors: Senators, Lightning, Blackhawks, and the Top 50 NHL Trade Targets

Senators made Paul a strong offer

Bruce Garrioch: The Senators four-year, $10 million offer is a ‘strong, serious offer” for Nick Paul.

Word is he is looking for a four-year deal in a $3 million per range.

Shawn Simpson: An offer of four years at $2.5 million per season is a more than fair offer.

“For a guy that has struggled with the pressure leading up to the deadline. I sure hope he handles betting on his future a lot a better, should he decide to depart.”

Lightning done

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois said that they are finished now and doesn’t expect them to make another trade before the trade deadline.

Blackhawks should be open to moving Kane

Evan Rawal: “If Chicago is trading 23-year-olds for 1st round picks years away, then I don’t get how they aren’t open to trading Kane. That’s how you kickstart a rebuild.”

Top 50 NHL trade targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Top 50 NHL trade targets.

1. Claude Giroux – Pending UFA, $8.275 million AAV

2. Hampus Lindholm – Pending UFA, $5.2 million AAV

3. Mark Giordano – Pending UFA, $6.75 million AAV

4. Marc-Andre Fleury – Pending UFA, $7 million AAV

5. Rickard Rakell – Pending UFA, $3.789 million AAV

6. Brandon Hagel – 2 more seasons, $1.5 million AAV

7. Nick Paul – Pending UFA, $1.35 million AAV

8. Tyler Bertuzzi – 1 more season, $4.75 million AAV

9. Nick Leddy – Pending UFA, $5.5 million AAV

10. Jakob Chychrun – 3 more seasons, $4.6 million AAV

11. Max Domi – Pending UFA, $5.3 million

12. Brock Boeser – Pending RFA, $5.875 million AAV ($7.5 mil. minimum qualifying offer)

13. Tyler Motte – Pending UFA, $1.225 million AAV

14. Damon Severson – 1 more season, $4.17 million AAV

15. Sean Monahan – 1 more season, $6.375 million AAV

16. Jack McBain – Pending UFA, unsigned prospect

17. Andrew Copp – Pending UFA, $3.64 million AAV

18. Alexandar Georgiev – Pending RFA, $2.425 million AAV

19. Pavel Zacha – Pending RFA, Arbitration Eligible

20. Anton Forsberg – Pending UFA, $900,000 AAV

21. Owen Tippett – Pending RFA, $863,000 AAV

22. Filip Zadina – Pending RFA, $894,167 AAV

23. Carson Soucy – 1 more season, $2.75 million AAV

24. Alexander Barabanov – Pending UFA, $1 million AAV

25. Calvin de Haan – Pending UFA, $4.55 million AAV

26. Justin Braun – Pending UFA, $1.8 million AAV

27. Colin Miller – Pending UFA, $3.875 million AAV

28. Joonas Donskoi – 1 more season, $3.9 million AAV

29. Phil Kessel – Pending UFA, $6.8 million AAV

30. Kasperi Kapanen – Pending RFA, $3.2 million AAV

31. Jeff Petry – 3 more seasons, $6.25 million AAV

32. Mackenzie Blackwood – 1 more season, $2.8 million AAV

33. Jake DeBrusk – Pending RFA, $3.675 million AAV ($4.41 mil. minimum qualifying offer)

34. Artturi Lehkonen – Pending RFA, $2.3 million AAV

35. Ryan Carpenter – Pending UFA, $1 million AAV

36. Zach Sanford – Pending UFA, $2 million AAV

37. Paul Stastny – Pending UFA, $3.75 million AAV

38. Joonas Korpisalo – Pending UFA, $2.8 million AAV

39. Brenden Dillon – 2 more seasons, $3.9 million AAV

40. Alexandre Texier – 1 year remaining, $1.525 million AAV

41. Victor Olofsson – Pending RFA, $3.05 million AAV ($3.25 mil. minimum qualifying offer)

42. Mason Appleton – Pending RFA, $900,000 AAV

43. Jack Roslovic – Pending RFA, $1.838 million AAV ($2.21 mil. minimum qualifying offer)

44. Jaroslav Halak – Pending UFA, $1.5 million AAV ($1.5 million potential bonus)

45. Michael Del Zotto – 1 more season, $2 million AAV

46. Brett Kulak – Pending UFA, $1.8 million

47. Robert Hagg – Pending UFA, $1.6 million AAV

48. Dominik Kubalik – Pending RFA, $3.7 million AAV

49. Johan Larsson – Pending UFA, $1.4 million AAV

50. J.T. Miller – 1 more season, $5.25 million AAV