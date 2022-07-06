NHL Rumors: Senators, Rangers, Canucks, Flames, Blackhawks, Avs, Fleury, Husso and Giroux

Senators 50-50 on trading the No. 7 pick

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said that he’s had multiple talks about the No. 7 pick.

Steve Warne: Dorion said on TSN radio that it’s 50-50 that they move the pick.

LeBrun roundup

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: One GM Wednesday morning.

“There are so many big names being floated out there right now.”

Sources are saying the New York Rangers are among the teams calling the Vancouver Canucks about J.T. Miller. The Canucks could hold on to him until the draft but it could get done this week if a team steps up.

Frank Seravalli : Heard that J.T. Miller’s camp met with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday in Montreal. The sides remain far apart on an extension.

: Heard that J.T. Miller’s camp met with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday in Montreal. The sides remain far apart on an extension. Rick Dhaliwal: Brian Barlett, Miller’s agent on a contract update: “I don’t anticipate that there will be a resolution on extension parameters this week”

Teams are quietly asking the Calgary Flames about Matthew Tkachuk, who may be waiting for the Johnny Gaudreau situation to get resolved. If Tkachuk (RFA and a UFA next year) only wants a one-year deal, it puts them in a tough spot.

Any Alex DeBrincat trade likely needs a 2022 first-round pick so teams have to make their best offers.

Darcy Kuemper’s agent met with Joe Sakic this morning.

Pierre LeBrun: The side met with no resolution and they will continue to talk.

If the Avs don’t re-sign Kuemper, Marc-Andre Fleury could be a fit. The Wild and Maple Leafs could also be interested in Fleury

Ville Husso’s agent was to meet with Blues GM Doug Armstrong this week. Can they afford him and Jordan Binnington? The Leafs and Oilers could be interested in Husso.

The Flames will meet with Johnny Gaudreau’s agent, who has had the Flames offer for a month. They hope to get some clarity.

The Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators are interested in Claude Giroux. The Hurricanes need to replace Vincent Trocheck and Nino Niederreiter. The Florida Panthers would like to bring him back.