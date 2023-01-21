NHL Rumors: Senators scouting Kings-Stars, and a defenseman the Maple Leafs have interest in

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

The Senators were scouting the Kings and Stars

Dennis Bernstein: Joining Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill and Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake at Thursday’s game in LA between the two teams was Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion.

Bruce Garrioch: The LA Kings have a lot of right-handed defensemen.

Senators GM Pierre Dorion has been looking for a defenseman and doing his due diligence. Last Saturday he watched Vancouver-Florida when they were finishing up their scouting meetings

One defenseman the Toronto Maple Leafs have shown interest in is…

The Leafs Nation: Nick Alberga and Frank Seravalli on the Toronto Maple Leafs and a defenseman they are interested in.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Seravalli: “The (Chicago) Blackhawks have received a number of calls for . He has a seven-team no-trade list. The other teams that have called include Edmonton and the Los Angeles Kings.

Here’s the thing with McCabe, his seven-team no-trade list, you say why is it seven-teams? It probably includes all seven Canadian teams for the American born defenseman.

But I’m told that the Maple Leafs are one team that are not part of that list. It’s the other six Canadian teams.

So interestingly enough, I think they’ve had some interest in him going back a ways. Here’s where it gets, this is what I outlined in the piece, Nick. Here’s were it really gets interesting from a Toronto perspective.

What if you can entice the Chicago Blackhawks, who have tons of cap space, to retain half on Jake McCabe and get him at $2 million a year for each of the next two years?

He’s probably already playing at a $4 million level right now. Yes there risk and injury history. There’s risk with any player but at a $2 million a year, that gives you some serious cost certainty at a time when the Leafs really need it on their backend.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Left-handed Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe has moved up to number seven on the trade targets list. There have been a number of teams calling about the 29-year-old defenseman.

Teams are also calling about defenseman Connor Murphy given their reasonable salary cap hits and the cost certainty they both would bring.