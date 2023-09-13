NHL Rumors: September Trade Activity, and the Vancouver Canucks

Sekeres and Price: John Shannon on a potential September trade activity around the league and the potential of a Tyler Myers trade.

Blake Price: “The countdown to Tyler Myers and September 15th bonus is on here. But are you still of the mind, are still seeing signs and still seeing enough teams that this could a more active September than we’re traditionally use to because hey, we are guilty of pumping up the trade deadline only to be disappointed. We are guilty of pumping up free agent activity sometimes to be disappointed.

We never pump up September but could it be actually that there is some action, not only for Vancouver, but elsewhere?

Shannon: “Game of poker right now Blake I think because there are still too many people over the cap, that are playing in LTIR that are gonna want to get themselves some relief for the regular season. So they have to do something urgently. I think it’s between six and eight teams right now that are over.

So I do, yes, expect to see some movement once camps start. It’s not normal that we see that in the NHL but that’s going to be a fact of life.

Price: “And that’s fun. I’m all for it. Let’s have some tweaks.”

Shannon: “On the Myers situation, you know, there’s only one team gonna be paying the bonus. Only one team.”

Matt Sekeres: “Of course.”

Shannon: “And then comes, and then he becomes somebody that, does a (Sharks GM) Mike Grier look at Tyler Myers and say he can help the Sharks blue line or are there other teams that think that Myers can do, can make a difference in a five-six role?

Price: “Just to put this to bed, in today’s modern National Hockey League, is it possible that you have a back-drawer deal already done? Whether it’s San Jose or anybody else. Can you keep that quiet enough? Can you keep everybody on task enough that that actually happens in today’s NHL you think?

Shannon: “I think it’s possible. I think you have to have specific managers in mind. I know two or three that would say, if one word of this leaks out the deals off. I mean, Lou’s famous for that, for pointing a finger across the desk and saying, ‘if you want to mention this and this gets out, I’m not making the deal.’

And I think, the other thing about this is that what’s happening now, and I think managers starting to buy into this cause you’re seeing it in the press releases too is, the teams are engineering so much of their own media, so much of their own news, they want to hold the news for themselves anyway.

Cause we’re seeing them announce term and contract dollars in their media releases. Five years ago you wouldn’t have seen. So I think that’s now part of the culture of the hockey team. Keep it secret. Release it in your own twitter or X account and you’re Instagram account, on your facebook page. Do your own stuff and we’ll talk about with the rest of the media.