NHL News: Canadiens, Coyotes, Devils, Islanders, and Jets

Caufield’s shoulder is 100 percent

ESPN: Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield had surgery back on February 1st to repair a torn labrum. He said he’s 100 percent and ready to go.

“It feels better than it did before, I can tell you that. So I’m really excited, ready to go, and it feels 100 percent.”

The Coyotes sign 11 players to PTOs

Arizona Coyotes PR: The Coyotes signed 11 players – three players and eight forwards – to PTOs.

Defensemen – Peter DiLiberatore, Olli Juolevi, and Austin Strand.

Forwards – Hunter Drew, Ryan Dzingel, Patrick Harper, Cameron Hebig, Micah Miller, Austin Poganski, Colin Theisen, and Reece Vitelli.

The Canadiens and Senators make a small trade

Cap Friendly: The Ottawa Senators trade Jakov Novak to the Montreal Canadiens for future considerations.

The Devils sign Keith Kinkaid

James Nichols: The New Jersey Devils have signed goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL and $350,000 in the AHL.

Ben Birnell: This offseason Kinkaid had signed an AHL contract with Chicago Wolves for this season.

Ben Brinell: Have been told that if Kinkaid is assigned to the AHL by the Devils, he’ll be assigned to Chicago.

The Islanders sign Isaiah George

Cap Friendly: The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Isaiah George to a three-year entry-level contract with a $870,000 salary cap hit and a $950,000 AAV.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $80,000 games played bonus and $82,500 in the minors.

2024-25: $775,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $80,000 games played bonus and $82,500 in the minors.

2025-26: $775,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $80,000 games played bonus and $82,500 in the minors.

The Jets re-sign Declan Chisholm

Scott Billeck: The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenseman Declan Chisholm to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000. The Jets have signed all their RFAs now.

