NHL Rumors: Seven Prospects Who Could be Traded, Predators, Habs, Flyers and More

Seven prospects who could be traded

Corey Pronman of The Athletic: Seven prospects that could be traded by the NHL trade deadline.

Grigori Denisenko – Florida Panthers

Vitaly Kravtsov – New York Rangres

Nils Lundkvist – New York Rangers

Drew Helleson – Colorado Avalanche

Jack Studnicka – Boston Bruins

Carson Lambos – Minnesota Wild

Ryan Suzuki – Carolina Hurricanes

Friedman rumor roundup

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: If Filip Forsberg wants to remain with the Nashville Predators he’s going to have to take less than Roman Josi‘s $9.059 million. He may want more but there should be a number between $8 million and Josi’s, plus some no-trade protection. There is still time before the deadline to work out a deal. If not, a trade is possible.

The Chicago Blackhawks GM position is down to Kyle Davidson, Mathieu Darche and Jeff Greenberg.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry makes sense for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Believe that the Flyers will move defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.

The Toronto Maple Leafs still have time to access Jake Muzzin‘s situation ahead of the trade deadline. The Leafs have talked to the Vancouver Canucks about J.T. Miller. They’ll be looking at defenseman and likely looking at goaltending options. They talked to the Dallas Stars about defenseman John Klingberg and may revisit later.

The Maple Leafs aren’t really interested in moving Topi Niemela or Matthews Knies for a rental or short-term option. It also seems unlikely they’d move Nick Robertson, and possibly Nick Abruzzese for a rental.

The Los Angeles Kings are looking for scoring and talked to the Vancouver Canucks.

The New York Rangers may have checked in with the Buffalo Sabres about pending RFA Victor Olofsson. His projected arbitration number may scare off the Rangers.

The Anaheim Ducks are worried about term with their free agents.

The Washington Capitals could look at Seattle Kraken’s Calle Jarnkrok.

Teams are looking at college free agent goaltender Clay Stevenson from Port Coquitlam, BC.