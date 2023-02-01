NHL Rumors: Sharks and Timo Meier, and the Washington Capitals need for a defenseman

The Sharks could get a similar package for Timo Meier as the Canucks did for Bo Horvat

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: An NHL executive on what the San Jose Sharks should get for Timo Meier.

“Probably a very similar deal as to the Bo Horvat trade.”

So the Sharks should expect a first-round pick (likely protected), a grade-B prospect, and a solid, youngish NHL player that may not be on a great contract. Another source said that the Sharks are looking for a first-round pick and a grade-A prospect, or two grade-B prospects, or a good prospect and a young, established player.

There aren’t many teams out there that would have the room to sign him to an eight-year, $9 million per extension. Sharks GM Mike Grier will let teams talk to Meier’s camp.

The Sharks could decide to keep him, qualify him at $10 million, and revisit a trade next deadline when he’d be a pending UFA and a rental. Meier’s agent Claude Lemieux also didn’t close the door on an extension with the Sharks.

The Capitals could be looking for help on the blue line

Sammi Silber of Washington Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals are in the thick of the wild-card race and just watched their division rivals, the New York Islanders, make a big splash by acquiring Bo Horvat.

The Capitals have been inconsistent for the past month and are dealing with injuries to Tom Wilson, John Carlson, Nic Dowd, Connor Brown and Carl Hagelin.

The Capitals don’t have a lot of room to make a big addition up front unless they move out someone like Anthony Mantha ($5.75 million) or Lars Eller ($3.5 million).

Adding a shutdown defenseman may be their biggest area of need. John Carlsson is also their only defenseman under contract for next season.

The Capitals reportedly have taken some call on Eller and could use him for defensive help. Don’t expect them to make a move soon though.

“I think we have to play it out here a little bit,” GMBM said on Caps This Morning, adding, “We’re an LTI team now; we have to prepare to bring guys back if we choose to do that. We’ll make decisions at the last possible moment.”