NHL Rumors: Sharks Timo Meier, and the Oilers Jesse Puljujarvi

Timo Meier and the San Jose Sharks

TSN: The amount of interest in San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier’ grows and he could be moved soon than later according to Pierre LeBrun. The Sharks don’t have to wait until the deadline to move him as there is the contract extension possibility and the amount of interest.

“One is that if an extension has to be part of this, and (Meier’s) agent Claude Lemieux has to be part of this, you want to do this a few days before March 3. But the other reason is there is so much interest in Timo Meier that the Sharks have a pretty good gauge of the market.

Among the teams that were reported before: New Jersey and Carolina , they remain very interested. But there are several teams that have shown interest. Bottom line here with Timo Meier is that I don’t think this is a March 3 trade. I think this is going to happen before then.”

Scott Billeck: (going off Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff watching the Sharks earlier this week) How far would the image change for the Winnipeg Jets if they were able to trade for Timo Meier and sign him to a long-term extension? It would be Cheveldayoff’s biggest move.

Could the Edmonton Oilers get Jesse Puljujarvi waivers to increase his trade value?

TSN: Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto is close to coming off the IR and they’ll need to make a move, they’ve got their cap issues, and it will be dollar-in, dollar-out according to Chris Johnston. Jesse Puljujarvi was a healthy scratch this week.

“Of course, there has been sort of on-again-off-again trade discussions around this player going back a couple of years now. And despite some of the struggles he’s had this year, I still think there is some interest in Puljujarvi.

It’s even possible maybe we see him put through waivers. Because if that happens, I think he’s a more tradable chip. Because you’ll be able to go up and down between the AHL in the NHL so whether it’s Puljujarvi or someone else the Oilers have to make some moves.”