NHL Rumors: Should Goaltending Be The Toronto Maple Leafs Top Offseason Priority?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on TSNs OverDrive on if the Toronto Maple Leafs are considering bringing back pending UFA goaltender Frederik Andersen. The sides have “had a chat” about the possibility. Host Jonas Siegel sees it as a hard thing for the Leafs to do.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I agree, and if you go back to the way I reported it on Insider Trading, you might have even heard the surprise in my own voice as I was reporting it, because I really, I had absolutely assumed when the season ended that Frederik Andersen was gone. You know, a) because the emergence of Jack Campbell; b) because of the cap issues, but even c) and I think I brought this up with the guys on the show before, just kind of the sense or perception that I don’t know if Frederik felt completely respected in this market.

And so all these layers and I just always thought, that’s it. And so when Claude Lemieux his agent told me last week or if it was the week before, can’t remember now, that he had talked to the Leafs and that they had agreed that they would talk again, I was honestly surprised.

Now, at the end of the day, it’s one thing to agree to have a chat and to have mutual interest to have and bring that further, it another one to agree to what they think coming back together is. And I’m not sure that that means they would end up in the same ballpark.

So I think the Leafs are looking at all their options in goal. I don’t, I think Frederik Andersen is just one of them even though it’s one they know and like. But I think they are looking at other options out there too, and in fact, I reported this , with a tweet but the Florida Panthers are getting calls right now from teams on pending UFA goalie Chris Driedger. Who was a wonderful story this year but they obviously can’t keep him with Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight.

And so the Panthers, from my understanding are debating whether they take a pick for his rights soon before he hits the market. Kind of like what Carolina did last year with Joel Edmundson before free agency and the Habs got him and signed him in a trade. Or does Florida sit there and find out if Seattle wants him, Chris Driedger, and that becomes the Florida pick, you don’t lose anyone else on your roster to Seattle. So there is a lot going on there on that front.

I don’t know this for a fact, and I’ve mentioned Darcy Kuemper in the past as I think a guy who would be on the Leafs list. I think Chris Driedger would be on their list.

Again, the Leafs have to formulate a list of guys they think they can afford to bring in to complement, and not just compliment let’s be honest, push Jack Campbell.”