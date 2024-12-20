NHL Rumors: Should the New York Islanders be Sellers No Matter What?

Hello Hockey: David Pagnotta was on the Hello Hockey podcast with Tom Gazzola and Shawn Belle talking about the New York Islanders and if they could be buyers, sellers or holding pat.

Pagnotta: “They’re slowly getting healthy again, which is a good thing, because you want to see what this team can do with the full lineup.

Could also be a little bit of a bad thing, because it may continue to pour, you know, well, just have the team wearing beer goggles with thinking that they’re a lot better than they are.

And, you know, that’s, that’s the task that Lou is faced with. If this team is, is, you know, a point, two, three points out of a wild card spot by the trade deadline. Now, Lou not going to trade Brock Nelson or Kyle Palmieri.”

Gazzola: “Right.”

Pagnotta: “He’s gonna, he’s gonna stand firm.”

Belle: “He’s gonna add?”

Pagnotta: “I don’t know if he’ll add. I don’t like, I don’t see him, I don’t see him entering the rental market on that side of things, on either side of the equation. Like, I don’t think he’s going to be a seller or a buyer if they’re in the same position they’re at right now, which, if I’m an islander fan, I’m kind of pissed off at.

Like, there’s an opportunity to trade Nelson and Fow, excuse me, and Palmieri, and get a first-round pick in a package for both of these guys, each. So you do that, you add two first-round picks, you add a couple other pieces. Because their cupboard is dry, yeah, with respect to the future.

So, fill up the cupboard. Call the season what it is, and you’re gonna have a crap ton of cap space to play with next season. Go out and be a player and go be active and try to add some pieces that way and get back at the playoff contention next season. Like this is an opportunity for the islanders to kind of just hit the E-break for a second and still have the playoffs in mind for next year and on.

But that’s not traditionally what Lou does, and I think something that, that (Patrick) Roy is kind of pushing for. But we’ll see what happens there, they got some decisions to make up at the top of that organization, soon.”

