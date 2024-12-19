NHL Rumors: Will the Vancouver Canucks Strike a Trade Early Again this Season?

Could The Vancouver Canucks and Jim Rutherford Make an Early Deadline Trade Again

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet joined Donnie and Dhali on Monday and was asked about the Vancouver Canucks and President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford’s comments from Saturday and if he expected a big deal to be coming soon.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Buffalo Sabres, and the Vancouver Canucks

Rick Dhaliwal: “Elliotte you saw Jim Rutherford on Hockey Night. Canada post-game Canucks-Bruins, what were your thoughts? And like, are you like some people think that he’s just waiting and itching to pull off a big big Elliotte?”

Elliotte Friedman: “Well, last time he was on, he was spitting a lot more fire Rick. Like, I saw the result of the game. They played very poorly on Saturday night. Everybody knows that. I think we were all kind of wondering to see what kind of mood he’d be in. And I think he just decided this time he wasn’t going to do that again, no matter what happens.

But the thing is, like the thing about Rutherford is, and we’re very lucky in media that he’s around, he gives us clues, right? Like he doesn’t say nothing. He gives us clues. And I think Rick, like, the toughest thing, and Rick, you know this, because, like, I honestly think you’re the most, I hate to blow smoke on you while I’m on the show, but I think you’re the most plugged-in guy there on the market. And how challenging it can be.

NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks are Looking to do Something

Because, on one hand, I think he just got (Thatcher) Demko back. They just got (J.T.) Miller back. They want to see how this goes. But on the other hand, he’s got a wish list. He’s like Santa, I’ve got my list. I’m checking it twice. I’m gonna find out who’s gonna be naughty and nice. And if he can do that, he will do it.

So I like, I just think he’s been, and also, the other thing about Rutherford, you have to remember is that he likes to go early. He does not like to wait. He likes to go early. He sees what he wants and he goes and gets it.

So I think that’s the challenge with Vancouver is, one, I think he wants to see what his team looks like with them going Miller. But on the other, he’s the kind of guy and (Patrik) Allvin, I think, is very much cut from the same cloth. They will strike at any time.”

NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Vancouver Canucks

NHLRumors.com Note: As NHLRumors.com has documented, the Canucks are looking to get a top-four defenseman and a winger. Later on, Friedman noted that there is something about the mix that Rutherford and head coach Rick Tocchet do not like right now. Changes could be coming.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.