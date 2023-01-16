NHL Rumors: Six Trade Targets and Destinations, and Who’s buying, Who’s selling

Six players who could be moved and where they could land
Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: A look at six players who could be traded at the deadline and which playoff team could they be a good fit for.
Jakob Chychrun – Los Angeles Kings – The sides have talked on and off. It makes so much sense for the Kings.
Ryan O’Reilly – Toronto Maple Leafs – The Leafs aren’t big on trading first-round picks for rentals but this is the year to do it. He could play wing if needed.
Luke Schenn – Boston Bruins – The Bruins could look at adding some right-handed depth on their blue line, and have already talked to the Canucks about him,
John Klingberg – Seattle Kraken – The Kraken have the picks to move and he might be worth taking a flier on. The Ducks may want a first but may not get it.
Sean Monahan – Colorado Avalanche – As may go cheaper with Monahan than Bo Horvat given where they sit in the standings.
Patrick Kane – New York Rangers – The Rangers have two first-round picks. Will Kane want to play in New York with Artemi Panarin.
Who’s buying, Who’s selling
The Athletic: Looking at each team and if they will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.
Anaheim Ducks – Aggressive seller
Arizona Coyotes – Seller
Boston Bruins – Aggressive buyer
Buffalo Sabres – Buyer
Calgary Flames – Buyer
Carolina Hurricanes – Buyer
Chicago Blackhawks – Aggressive seller
Colorado Avalanche – Buyer
Columbus Blue Jackets – Seller
Dallas Stars – Buyer
Detroit Red Wings – Seller
Edmonton Oilers – Aggressive buyer
Florida Panthers – Seller
Los Angeles Kings – Buyer
Minnesota Wild – Buyer
Montreal Canadiens – Aggressive seller
Nashville Predators – Buyer
New Jersey Devils – Buyer
New York Islanders – Buyer
New York Rangers – Buyer
Ottawa Senators – Seller
Philadelphia Flyers – Aggressive seller
Pittsburgh Penguins – Buyer
San Jose Sharks – Seller
Seattle Kraken – Buyer
St. Louis Blues – Seller
Tampa Bay Lightning – Buyer
Toronto Maple Leafs – Aggressive buyer
Vancouver Canucks – Seller
Vegas Golden Knights – Buyer
Washington Capitals – Buyer
Winnipeg Jets – Buyer