NHL Rumors: Some Anaheim Ducks Players Will be in the Rumor Mill This Season

NHL Network: David Pagnotta on NHL Tonight when asked if the Anaheim Ducks have some players who could interest other teams this season.

Jamieson Coyle: “Okay, another team to keep our eye on, sounds like the Anaheim Ducks. Who might be some players on the trade block that could draw some serious interest this season from other teams?”

Pagnotta: “Yeah, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to make something happen before the start of the regular season, but we’ve heard the names of Cam Fowler and John Gibson over the last couple of weeks here.

And more so escalated on the Fowler front, as the Ducks and him and his camp have had discussions about where he could potentially end up. And he’s got a very limited no trade clause, but he is looking to expand on that and see some other potential options for him and where he could play this this season.

Again, doesn’t necessarily mean something’s going to happen over these next few weeks before the start of the season. I think they’re talking to some people close to him, I think he would prefer that, but it doesn’t I think he also understands that it doesn’t necessarily mean that’s a foregone conclusion.

The other guy to look for this season, J-MO, is Trevor Zegres. We’ve heard his name a lot. We’ve heard him his name out there. That’s no secret that he wouldn’t mind a change of scenery, but he didn’t have the best of seasons last year, had a bit of a contract dispute, waited things out, got a light start, and then had to battle some injuries.

I think the consensus here is, have a good start to the season, have a good year, and it’ll make things easier in terms of trying to trade him and move him to a different location. Not only because of a better players makes him more appealing, but at the same time, it also helps the Anaheim Ducks maximize the potential return on Trevor Zegras.

Pat Verbeek does not want to rush into anything, not only on Zegras front, Fowler and Gibson as well. And of course, you also have Frank Vatrano knows name kind of out there as well.

But from Zegras’s perspective don’t be surprised if we hear more of his name in the later part of the season, and if nothing’s done by the deadline, you likely see something happen over the course of the summer, unless Zegras has a change of heart, and decides say maybe this is somewhere I want to be long term.