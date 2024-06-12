NHL Rumors: Some Free Agent Options for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Are Laurent Brossoit and David Perron options for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

James Mirtle of The Athletic: It would be hard for the Toronto Maple Leafs to acquire goaltender Jacob Markstrom or Linus Ullmark. The Maple Leafs are high on pending UFA goaltender Laurent Brossoit and he could be a tandem option beside Joseph Woll. Brossoit will be looking for a situation where he’ll get frequent starts. It could cost $3 million on a short-term deal.

Ideally, the Leafs would add a top-pairing right-handed defenseman and a center who would challenge for the second line. If the Leafs sign Brossoit or Anthony Stolarz and find a cheap, third-pairing defenseman, they could have around $12 million for a right D and a center.

If they can’t find a center, veteran depth on the wing in David Perron could be an option.

Defenseman Timothy Liljegren could be a trade chip for the Leafs to clear some salary. Forwards David Kampf and Connor Dewar could clear more salary.

Adding some more cap space would allow them to chase UFAs including Brady Skjei, Matt Roy, Matt Duchene and Perron.

Top 10 free agent defenseman targets for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: Top 10 free agent defenseman targets for the Toronto Maple Leafs with contract projection from Evolving Hockey (years and cap hit).

10. Jalen Chatfield – Carolina Hurricanes – Right defense – Five years, $4.1 million

9. Brandon Montour – Florida Panthers – Right defense – Three years, $6.5 million

8. Joel Edmundson – Toronto Maple Leafs – Both sides – One year, $1.2 million

7. Matt Roy – Los Angeles Kings – Right defense – Five years, $6.1 million

6. Brett Pesce – Carolina Hurricanes – Right defense – Six years, $5.5 million

5. Ian Cole – Vancouver Canucks – Both sides – One year, $2.5 million

4. Ilya Lyubushkin – Toronto Maple Leafs – Both sides – One year, $1.5 million

3. Brady Skjei – Carolina Hurricanes – Both sides – Seven years, $7.5 million

2. Nikita Zadorov – Vancouver Canucks – Both sides – Three years, $4 million

1. Chris Tanev – Dallas Stars – Right defense – Two years, $4.1 million

