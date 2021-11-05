NHL Rumors: Some Jack Eichel Trade Fallout

Eichel would have played for the Sabres

Danny Webster: (thread) Jack Eichel on Spittinchiclets said that he is expecting to have artificial disc replacement surgery by the end of next week.

He’s done a lot of research on the ADR and didn’t just come to the decision overnight.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but I told Buffalo if they let me get the surgery, I’ll come back and play there. I hope the fans in Buffalo understand; I was adamant about getting the surgery before anything else.”

Tuch and Krebs were always part of the conversation

Irfaan Gaffar: When the Buffalo Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights were talking, right from the start Alec Tuch and Peyton Krebs were names that always came up.

David Pagnotta: There has been every indication that the eventual Jack Eichel trade pieces were basically on the table since the team talked during the offseason. Had they made the trade then, Eichel could possibly be playing right now.

… and the third team was

Pierre LeBrun: At the end of the Jack Eichel trade conversations, there were three teams involved with varying degrees of interest.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Calgary Flames were there, as well as the Carolina Hurricanes.

Don’t get the sense that the Hurricanes were close, but they kept themselves in the talks.

Jeff Marek: Elliotte Friedman said on Sportnet 590 that the Hurricanes had some interest.

Tkachuk was never on the table

Dan Rosen: Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that the speculation that Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk was part of trade talks were not accurate.

Craig Morgan: Was told by two league sources that Matthew Tkachuk was never on the table when the Flames and Sabres were talking Eichel.

Nothing to do with any contract extension talks. Nothing at all.

One source said it was an attempt to get some leverage and another said it was “bullshit.”

Andrew Peters: “There was never a deal with Calgary.”

Eric Francis: Tkachuk on being in the Eichel rumors: “I had a hard time believing it was true so just kept going about my business.”

On salary retention

Mike Harrington: Sabres GM Adams on the idea of the Sabres retaining salary in any Eichel trade: “That was an absolute non-starter from the beginning for us that we would not compromise on.”