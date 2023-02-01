NHL Rumors: Speculation from the East Coast to the West Coast

Friedman tours the NHL with plenty of speculation

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The New York Islanders now have the inside track on signing Bo Horvat to a long-term deal. In the offseason, the Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Seattle Kraken and Boston Bruins could have interest if he hits free agency.

The Vancouver Canucks are talking to Ethan Bear about an extension.

Teams may be interested in seeing how Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko plays when he returns. The Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins could be interested in adding a goaltender. The Sabres and Blue Jackets can be patient.

The math doesn’t add up at the moment for Brock Boeser and the Minnesota Wild speculation. Tyler Myers may be an offseason move given his cap hit. Rick Tocchet values defensemen like Luke Schenn, but the Tampa Bay Lightning speculation is there.

The Carolina Hurricanes wouldn’t trade for Bo Horvat without an extension. Could they turn to Islanders Jean-Gabriel Pageau?

Kings GM Rob Blake is looking for a left-handed defenseman and maybe a goaltender.

The Bruins could be looking for a left-handed defenseman and have looked at Jakob Chychrun and Vladislav Gavrikov.

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be looking for complementary pieces at forward and/or defense. Don’t think they are interested in moving a first or top prospects for a rental.

The San Jose Sharks are looking for some organizational goaltending depth.

The New Jersey Devils are one of the top contenders for Timo Meier. The Devils may not want to have any forward making more than Jack Hughes‘ $8 million, which pertains to Meier and Jesper Bratt.

One GM thinks one or two teams will try to fit Erik Karlsson‘s contract in at the deadline and not in the offseason.

It may take a second or third-round pick for Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Bjugstad. The Edmonton Oilers are one of the interested teams. They also asked about Shayne Gostisbehere.

The Oilers checked in on St. Louis Blues Noel Acciari. The Vegas Golden Knights also looked at Acciari and teammate Ivan Barbashev.

Chicago Blackhawks Sam Lafferty and his $1.15 million for another year is getting interest. Teams are calling the Blackhawks about their defense.