NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Are the Blues interested in Giroux? Canadiens looking for a first-plus for Chiarot

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: The Colorado Avalanche are one potential landing spot for Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux.

The St. Louis Blues are another team that could be in the running for Giroux. The Blues have also shown some interest in Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot.

Giroux has a full no-movement clause and holds the hammer as to where he wants to play.

The Blues don’t have a lot of salary cap space.

Sources are saying that the Colorado Avalanche are not interested in trading prospect Alex Newhook but defenseman Justin Barron could be available in the right deal.

The Canadiens are believed to be looking for a similar package to David Savard’s trade to Tampa Bay for Chiarot. Savard cost the Lightning a first- and third-round pick.

Elliotte Friedman: Claude Giroux is scheduled to play in his 1,000th game as a Philadelphia Flyer at home on March 17th and could see that as being something very meaningful to him. (March 21st in the trade deadline)

Maple Leafs looking for a forward and a defenseman and among the teams looking at Braun

TSN: Chris Johnston says that if Adam Brooks clears waivers today they’ll have gained some center depth. They don’t have a lot cap space to work with but they could be after a forward and a defenseman.

“They actually opened up a little bit of cap space with the series of moves that they would’ve had to make and I think this is a good reminder in these next four weeks to really closely scrutinize what Toronto does, because while they have a tight cap, I believe they are looking for a forward potentially, in addition to their stated No. 1 priority of adding a defenceman as well.”

Pierre LeBrun on one potential trade target for the Maple Leafs and several other teams.

“Speaking of that, one name to keep an eye on with the Leafs and other contenders is a name that’s more under the radar in terms of defencemen, Justin Braun.”

Philadelphia Flyers Braun is a pending UFA with a $1.8 million cap hit. He’s been playing in their top-four.

“Flyers have heard from half-a-dozen teams over the last couple weeks. Carolina is another team that’s called, we’ll see where this goes. He’s not a Plan A guy, he’s probably not even a Plan B guy, but he’s on a lot of lists in case teams strike out on bigger names on defence.”