NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the Dallas Stars

The Blues need to add a defenseman

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: Reported last week that the St. Louis Blues have some interest in Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot.

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov‘s name came up over the weekend.

Jakob Chychrun‘s injury may put a kink in some teams’ plans.

The Blues need to be thinking about upgrading their blue line. It’s been an issue and GM Doug Armstrong needs to improve it by the trade deadline.

Stars may not want to trade Bishop now

Pierre LeBrun: Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin was to have hip surgery yesterday, so it’s hard to see them be willing to trade goaltender Braden Holtby. They are still in the playoff race, but you never know.

Stars likely won’t be sellers at the deadline

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: Latest talk involving the Dallas Stars. The Stars won’t be sellers at the trade deadline, but they may not be buyers either.

There had been some speculation involving Joe Pavelski, but he signed a contract extension last week.

There hasn’t been any progress on a contract extension between John Klingberg and the Stars. A source said there hasn’t been much changed since the beginning of the season. Multiple sources have said if the Stars were blown away by an offer they could move him. A source said that if they were to move him, it wouldn’t be just about futures, it would have to bring back some immediate help. They’d need a top-four right-handed defenseman. Multiple sources believe Klingberg will play out the season in Dallas.

“This has always been my first option but at the same time, I’m not going to stay just to stay,” Klingberg told The Athletic on Friday. “It has to be right for me obviously and hopefully for the organization, they can find a solution where they can fit it all in. We’ll see what happens. I honestly don’t know. I haven’t heard anything in a long time.”

With Anton Khudobin’s injury, it seems unlikely that they would trade Braden Holtby.