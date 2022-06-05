What does St. Louis Do About Ville Husso?

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post Dispatch: The decision on Ville Husso will shape the St. Louis Blues’ off-season. With most of the nucleus in tact, it comes down to a few players for Doug Armstrong and assistant GM Ryan Miller.

For St. Louis, this boils down to value. That is, does one value his regular-season play more than what occurred in the postseason? The goalie market could clear up a bit before free agency opens next month.

Armstrong invested a lot in Husso’s development but if a chance to be a 1A opens up, Husso will go. If not, he likely comes back on a more friendly deal. Meanwhile, everyone waits.

David Perron and St. Louis Have Interest In Each Other

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post Dispatch: The worst kept secret in St. Louis is the obvious mutual interest that David Perron and Doug Armstrong have of keeping their partnership. It boils down to agreeing to a deal.

St. Louis remains the perfect fit for a player like Perron. The results speak for themselves. Even with injuries and COVID, the forward scored 27 times in 41 games. That included 11 power-play goals (33 in four years).

Injury concerns are worrisome but again expect a rekindling and agreement at some point.

St. Louis In A Good Position Right Now

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post Dispatch: This point was resolute with Doug Armstrong at the start of the off-season.

“It doesn’t need major tweaking,” Armstrong said Tuesday at the team’s season wrapup media availability. “In a cap system, we’re in a really good spot for next season. We have so many returning players under contract.”

Minor tweaks err beefing up seem to be the theme. The question of the three free-agents is likely to be Ville Husso. Nick Leddy could come back on a more team-friendly deal which would help the Blues’ cap situation. Defensive depth is something of a possibility if they cannot re-sign Leddy.

Again, there is some time between now and free agency. These dominoes are the first ones that have to fall.

