NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens, and the San Jose Sharks

Could the Canadiens be interested in Hoffman?

Sportsnet: St. Louis Blues forward Mike Hoffman returned to the lineup after being a health scratch. Elliotte Friedman on the Blues.

“You know David, this is a bit of weird one to me because St. Louis has had trouble scoring at times, and I know Hoffman hasn’t always fit there very well, but he came back and scored. He scored twice and the game-tying goal. The Blues lead the NHL with nine 6-on-5 goals this season before Ryan O’Reilly won it with two seconds left in overtime to put St. Louis back in the playoffs spot. I think the price for Schwartz is huge. I think St. Louis is really going to make it hard for anyone to get him. One of the teams I do wonder about with Hoffman if St. Louis continues to do this, Montreal did have some interest in Hoffman before he signed in St. Louis. I just wonder if there is any way, they’re looking for scoring and might consider it.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription

The Sharks traded Dubnyk yesterday, are they done?

Sportsnet: Chris Johnston when asked if the San Jose Sharks are done.

“Absolutely not. It’s kind of interesting for Doug Wilson and the Sharks because they’ve crept back in the playoff race there, but they still have a couple pending unrestricted free agents that I think they will ship out before Monday afternoon.

Marcus Sorensen, there’s been a fair bit of interest on him. I would expect him to be traded, as well as Kurtis Gabriel who Elliotte mentioned earlier on our headlines segment.

The only UFA in fact who I think that will hang around in San Jose beyond the deadline is Patrick Marleau, who is coming up on the NHL’s all-time games played record and I do suspect he’ll finish the season as a Shark.

** NHLRumors.com transcription