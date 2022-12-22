NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Edmonton Oilers

Would the Blues be in on Luke Schenn?

Lou Korac: Wonder if the St. Louis Blues would be interested in Brayden Schenn‘s brother Luke if Vancouver Canucks look to move him. Luke physicality on the blue line would be a nice add.

The Maple Leafs will look for a top-six forward

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs moved Denis Malgin to the Colorado Avalanche for Dryden Hunt, who will play on their fourth line.

The Leafs now have a bit of a vacancy in their top-six and that move should be coming in the New Year.

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger was on TSN’s Leafs Lunch Tuesday and was asked what it would take for the Toronto Maple Leafs to acquire St. Louis Blues forward Ryan O’Reilly. Dreger said he doesn’t think the Leafs would want to move forward Matthew Knies.

Dreger added that he wouldn’t be surprised if Knies signed with the Maple Leafs once his NCAA season is over.

Dreger wonders if the Leafs would trade forward Nick Robertson.

Dreger isn’t saying for sure that the Maple Leafs are in O’Reilly but they are looking for a forward. There is still time before the deadline.

Oilers looking to upgrade multiple areas

The Fourth Period: It’s well known that the Edmonton Oilers are open to moving winger Jesse Puljujarvi. It’s also known that he’d welcome a change of scenery as well.

The Oilers are looking to improve their blue line, as well as a second-line winger and a bottom-six forward.

They’ve shown interest in defensemen Joel Edmundson, Jakob Chychrun, Kevin Shattenkirk and John Klingberg.

Sources say that if the Oilers were to move Puljujarvi, they’d need to get a forward back in the deal, or make a corresponding move to get a forward.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported earlier this month that the Oilers are willing to move Tyson Barrie ($4.5 million) in a larger deal to get a better player.